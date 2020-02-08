Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office still searching for Bradley Stracener

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The search continues for a missing Leesville man who hasn’t been seen since last year.
Bradley Stracener, 30, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Oct. 31, 2019, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the car he was last seen in was found abandoned. Chief Deputy Calvin Turner says they brought in help from the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office to continue their search.
“They have a cadaver dog," Turner said. "They were generous enough to come down and spend some time with us yesterday. We had two areas we wanted to search just to kind of rule out those areas or anything that may have taken place there.”
With the help of Red River Parish Deputy Randy Thomas and his Human Recovery K9, Cephira, the searching didn’t stop there.
“After we finished the search in those two areas that we had, we went on to where some of the remains had been found in past cases and we actually learned a couple of things yesterday," Turner said. "It sparked some interest and we will be going back to those areas in the near future.”
Those two cold cases, according to Turner, are the investigations into the murders of Tammy Call and Karen Hill. 7News reported in 2018 that the murders of Call and Hill could be connected. VPSO said in 2018 the main person of interest is Samuel Galbraith. In 1988, he was convicted of the kidnapping and murder of Karen Hill. Galbraith is currently at Hunt Correctional in Iberville Parish.
The sheriff’s office said Galbraith was at Fort Polk from Dec. 1987 to June of 1990 and during that time, Karen Hill, Tammy Call, and a third woman, Pamela Miller, all disappeared and were murdered.
“Will it bring anything new?" Turner said. "We don’t know. We are optimistic, but only time will tell.”
It’s that same optimism they are bringing to the Stracener case.
“Every time there is a missing person or homicide, there is someone who knows something, period," Turner said. "People are reluctant or scared to say something, even if they aren’t involved in it. It’s hard for us to make progress when there is information we know is out there and people don’t tell us. You can be anonymous. But that’s why we like to keep these cases open and upfront. They are not forgotten. We will solve it.”
VPSO would like to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Stracener after Oct. 31.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Stracener should contact VPSO immediately at 337-238-1311, Crime Stoppers 337-239-2233, or Detective David Vance or Detective Sylvester Demond at 337-238-7248.
A Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for information leading to the whereabouts of Bradley Stracener.
You do not have to give your name. A code number will be assigned to you.
