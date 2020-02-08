Sports Person of the Week - Vici Woods

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - Sustained success is one of the hardest things to accomplish in the world of sports. For the top-ranked Elton Lady Indians, trying to repeat as state champs was something they felt was attainable, but they endured some struggles early in the year.
“At first it looked bleak and for a young group of guards it really put the pressure on them but they stuck with it," Elton head coach Roland Lacomb said. "They believed in the system, they believed in me as their coach, they believed in one another and I think that has been the result of where we are today.”
Despite the number of unknowns, one thing that can't be questioned is the play of junior Vici Woods. The 2019 Class 1A State Tournament MVP has made huge strides in her game including stepping into a bit of a different role to prepare her for the next level.
“We won the championship and then in the summertime, I worked on my dribbling skills," Elton power forward Vici Woods said of her improvement. "This year I’m switching into being more of a post and a guard.”
But, it's what she does on the defensive end of the floor that gives her team an edge night after night. In addition to averaging 16 points, Woods is grabbing 16 boards and blocking 5 shots per game.
“She has more rebounds than she has points in her career and that’s phenomenal," Lacomb said of Woods. "She could score no points in a finals game and we win and she’d be happy with that. That’s just who she is and that’s what makes her special.”
Woods is on her way to cementing quite the legacy at Elton and when her time as a Lady Indian comes to a close, she wants to assist those who come after her to reach the same heights that she plans to.
Woods: “When I graduate, I want to come back and help the other girls and to get them to where I would be which is in college playing college ball," said Woods. "I’m not just in it for me I’m in it for everyone else as well.”
