More than 250 guests attend special needs prom sponsored by Tim Tebow Foundation

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - In Ascension Parish Friday night (Feb. 7), a lot of people got to take part in an unforgettable prom night.
Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is held every year for guests with special needs around the world. At this year’s event in Prairieville, there were over 250 guests with special needs in attendance, in addition to hundreds of family members and volunteers.
“Tonight is all about making these special kings and queens feel loved. We pamper them, we take them for a ride in limos, we have them walk the red carpet, we crown them king and queen of the prom,” said one of the organizers.
The parents are also pampered, but organizers say the best part of this is seeing the smiles on everyone’s faces.
Click here to learn more about Night to Shine and the Tim Tebow Foundation.
