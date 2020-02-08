More affordable childcare needed in SWLA, according to advocates

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
According to the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, childcare in Louisiana can cost nearly the same as college tuition.
“For this legislative session, our hope is that we will have 86 million dollars so we can serve thirty percent more children currently in the state with state funds,” said Executive Director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, Libbie Sonnier-Netto.
Local legislators and business leaders met at All About Kids Preschool in Lake Charles to see an early education center in action as a part of the third Early Education Week.
“We needed to make sure that our legislators and our business leaders really understood the value of early care and education and how it was effecting our economy as a state,” Sonnier-Netto said. “Fundamentally we know that for Louisiana to be successful we need to have successful children, and this was a way of educating not only legislators, but also business leaders.”
Even though twenty-five percent of the 0 to 5 year old children that attend All About Kids are low-income. Principal and Executive Director Falicia Coleman, explained they still have kids on the waitlist.
“It’s an added stress-er to not have quality childcare and sometimes they have to go to unlicensed facilities to seek help that they can afford, and who loses? The child,” Coleman said.
The legislative session begins in March.
