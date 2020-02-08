Infant dies after being shot in chest

Preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting might have been accidental, police say

By Charitee Blackmon | February 8, 2020 at 12:33 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 1:32 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An infant has died after being shot in the chest in Shreveport.

Kayson Wright, 19 months old, was shot at 6:03 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 on the 3900 block of Merwin Street, in the Country Club Hills neighborhood in west Shreveport.

The child was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where he later died at 6:25 p.m.

According to investigators, the shooting might have been accidental.

Four people were in the house when the shooting occurred, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said. Investigators are questioning the child’s parents.

An autopsy was ordered at Ochsner.

