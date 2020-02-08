FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds and a few showers earlier, a mostly clear night ahead

Sunday will need a jacket to start the day, but early sunshine will help us to warm as we go into the afternoon and allow us to warm into the lower 70′s. The one difference will be the clouds as we start the day off mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and as we go into the afternoon the cloud cover will continue to increase as we see our next storm system moving in. As of now the models keep us dry for the daylight hours and as we head into the late evening we will see a few showers creeping into the area. This will just be the beginning of the rain for Southwest Louisiana as we begin the new work week. Still overall a nice day to get out and enjoy the nice weather before a change moves in. As we go overnight Sunday lows will be even warmer as we continue to see moisture being brought into the area as southerly flow continues as lows will only be in the lower to middle 60′s.