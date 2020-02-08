FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds and a few showers earlier, a mostly clear night ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a cloudy start along the I-10 corridor and even a few showers, a much nicer afternoon as we are seeing sunshine and pleasant temperatures.
After a cloudy start, the afternoon hasn’t disappointed as we have seen plenty of sunshine during the afternoon hours, and the areas to the north have seen sunshine pretty much all day. Despite the clouds the temperatures have warmed nicely as we are in the upper 60′s to near 70 in many locations. Just a wonderful afternoon to get out and enjoy the nice weather and any evening plans will be just fine as we continue to see mostly clear skies overnight. Winds are currently out of the east and are sliding more southeasterly as we go into the afternoon hours, which will help to keep temperatures warmer overnight. If you are heading out a light jacket may be needed as the temperatures slowly fall and there will be a slight breeze, with temperatures falling into the upper 50′s. As we wake up on Sunday morning, moisture levels will be increasing as the southerly flow sticks around and temperatures will only be in the lower 50′s for lows.
Sunday will need a jacket to start the day, but early sunshine will help us to warm as we go into the afternoon and allow us to warm into the lower 70′s. The one difference will be the clouds as we start the day off mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and as we go into the afternoon the cloud cover will continue to increase as we see our next storm system moving in. As of now the models keep us dry for the daylight hours and as we head into the late evening we will see a few showers creeping into the area. This will just be the beginning of the rain for Southwest Louisiana as we begin the new work week. Still overall a nice day to get out and enjoy the nice weather before a change moves in. As we go overnight Sunday lows will be even warmer as we continue to see moisture being brought into the area as southerly flow continues as lows will only be in the lower to middle 60′s.
Starting out the new work week will be wet as we see the system moving in kicking off showers and thunderstorms across the area and while there will be thunderstorms the current outlook is that we see no severe weather. Highs will continue to be in the lower to middle 70′s through Wednesday as we see a few systems moving through the area. As for the rain we will see a soggy Monday with rain looking very likely for the morning hours and maybe tapering off slightly as we head into the overnight hours. While rain chances won’t go away completely we may get a slight break overnight and into Tuesday morning with widespread rain a little further north, but still seeing showers from time to time. Rain chances do increase as we head into Wednesday as the next system pushes through and will keep the rain through early Thursday.
Behind the front we see cooler temperatures and how cool is yet to remain seen, but temperatures dropping back into the lower 60′s will be possible as we head into late week. For now enjoy the nice weather for Sunday, before the rain moves in Sunday night into Monday.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.