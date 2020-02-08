Calcasieu Parish Police Jury releases results of Citizen Survey

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Drainage, litter and traffic are all concerns at the top of most Calcasieu Parish residents’ minds. Those concerns and suggested solutions to them have been reflected in 2019′s Police Jury survey results.
The survey started in 2018.
“We did a citizen survey to gauge what the citizens of Calcasieu Parish thought were the most important things and kind of gauge how they felt about the services that we were offering," Calcasieu Parish Police Jury spokesperson Tom Hoefer said.
The Calcasieu Police Jury then followed up and put out another survey for 2019 to see their progress from year to year.
For example, almost all services provided by the parish, like emergency preparedness and the upkeep of parks, saw small improvements in the citizen satisfaction section.
“Now, they didn’t go up very much, but eight out of the nine areas that we asked about, there was a small increase in the public’s perception there," Hoefer said. “So, we’re very pleased with that. We know there’s still a lot of work to do and we’ll be working on some of those areas that still have scores that are lower than we’d like for them to be."
The areas that residents say have worsened from 2018 to 2019 are drainage, traffic and infrastructure.
Some specific suggestions from residents to improve traffic headaches included possible road expansions and synchronizing traffic lights.
“Traffic in 2019 was a very big issue in Calcasieu Parish, in particular, because of the 210 bridge project, which was still going on when the survey was conducted," Hoefer said. “So, we hope maybe some of the angst about traffic was related to that. We, as the parish, have very little control over that, being it was a state project. But, we know there were other areas that were related to that that we could have improved on. So we’re looking into that for the future as well."
But, the police jury’s top concern will ultimately be drainage.
“Drainage still is the number one priority just based on the responses," Hoefer said. “We do have a very strong budget upwards of 14 million dollars annually now for drainage that is specific to infrastructure projects. In the very near future, we’ll be seeing some activity on a new regional detention pond in south Lake Charles that will help with the Contraband Bayou watershed area.”
