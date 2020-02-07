SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 6, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 5, 2020.

Kody Blane Mudd, 25, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); monetary instrument abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Andre Morgan Cornelius, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency.

Chieu Vo Mihn Le, 47, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.

Dechad Deondre Howard, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; instate detainer.

Paul Gabriel Fontanoza, 28, Sour Lake, TX: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

Reco Lamar Griffin, 29, DeQuincy: Monetary abuse; instate detainer.

Frankie Joseph Garrick, 30, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a inhabited dwelling; probation violation.

Shameka Renee Durgin, 40, Ville Platte: Instate detainer (3 charges).

Christopher Keith Ardoin, 35, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Carlos Anthony Ardoin Sr., 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Keri Von Erik Guice, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); first offense illegal carrying of weapons.

Jon Dalton McCarty, 26, DeQuincy: Probation violation.

Clint Ryan Schexneider, 32, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Marcus Tylor West, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule V drug; first offense carrying of weapons.

Damon Paul Lechtenberg, 46, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Darius Tyrese Cashille, 21, Richmond, TX: Out of state detainer.

Rachel Lynn Prince, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Joshua Mitchell Prince, 39, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Christian Barajas-Sotelo, 25, Lake Charles: Filing or maintaining false public records; federal detainer.

Xu Wei, 39, Houston, TX: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Becky Renee Vincent, 31, Iowa: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

