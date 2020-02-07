Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Jennings to open soon

“3 1/2 years in the National Guard from ’86 to ’89. I went active duty in ’89. I served in Desert Storm and I served two other tours in Iraq along with time in Korea and Germany," Guidry said. “I like the camaraderie. This is one final act of camaraderie that I’ll be able to help. Spending my time in the service, when my time comes, hopefully we’ll have a spot right here for me.”