REPORT: Waitr allegedly moving drivers from hourly employees to independent contractors

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It seems Waitr is making another change.
A lot has changed since Waitr went public in November 2018. The day Waitr founder and former CEO Chris Meaux rang the opening bell, the company’s stock closed at $11.75.
Fast-forward just over a year, Waitr is trading at $0.31.
In November 2019, Waitr announced plans to pull out of low-performing markets and reduce its workforce. Twenty percent of the layoffs were in Louisiana. Days later the Waitr stock hit its lowest mark at $0.24.
Five weeks later CEO Adam Price resigned. Now just a month after a new CEO was appointed reports are circulating of new changes. A Waitr employee sent 7News a copy of an email she says Waitr sent out this week notifying drivers the company will become independent contractors.
A second driver confirming on social media they received the email Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. It reads in part “after months of discussions and feedback from our driver community, we are excited to announce that we will be moving to an independent contractor driver model.”
7News reached out to Waitr officials, who declined to comment.
While some drivers have reached out to 7News to express their concerns about the change, others welcome it. One employee saying, "I think it’s a plus for the drivers.” Another saying, “I made way more money on contract and am happy they’re moving back.”
According to the email, employees will be terminated on April 6, 2020, but will be able to become independent contractors immediately after.
The company has until June of this year to raise its share price above one dollar or it will be de-listed from the NASDAQ stock exchange.
