No. 11 LSU softball wins season opener over Central Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 11 LSU softball team opened the 2020 season with a win over Central Arkansas on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Tiger Park.
The Tigers (1-0) came away with the 3-2 victory over the Bears (0-1).
Sophomore Georgia Clark blasted a solo home run in the third inning.
Junior Shelbi Sunseri started in the circle and was awarded the win. In six innings of work, she gave up two runs and struck out one batter. Ali Kilponen closed the game and earned a save.
After giving up a run in the first inning, the Tigers scored twice in the second inning to take the lead. The first run came on a double down the right field line by Amanda Doyle that scored Akiya Thymes. Later, Taryn Antoine reached on an error when the shortstop’s throw to first was too high. The error allowed Doyle to score for the 2-1 lead.
Clark’s home run to left center gave the Tigers a 3-1 lead. Central Arkansas then scored another run in the sixth inning.
The Tigers returned 16 athletes from the 2019 roster and welcomed seven newcomers. They returned NFCA All-American Shelbi Sunseri and All-SEC performer Aliyah Andrews. The two were named to the Preseason All-SEC team and Andrews earned a spot on the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List.
Next up for the Tigers will be the Tiger Classic taking place in Tiger Park Friday, Feb 7- Sunday, Feb. 9.
