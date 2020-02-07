No. 11 LSU softball hosts 10th annual Tiger Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 11 LSU softball team will be back in action Friday, Feb. 7 for the 10th annual Tiger Classic.
The Tigers will be welcoming in Oklahoma State and Florida A&M to Tiger Park for a weekend tournament.
LSU will be taking on Oklahoma State starting at 6 p.m. Fans not attending the game can watch the game on SECN+.
The squad is coming into the game with a win against Central Arkansas, 3-2. Junior Shelbi Sunseri started in the circle and was awarded the win. In six innings of work, she gave up two runs and struck out one batter. Ali Kilponen closed the game and earned a save.
Sophomore Georgia Clark blasted a solo home run in the third inning.
Tiger Classic Schedule
Feb. 7 - LSU vs. Oklahoma State, 6 p.m., SECN+
Feb. 8 - LSU vs. Florida A&M, 1:30 p.m., SECN+
Feb. 8 - LSU vs. Oklahoma State, 4 p.m., SECN+
Feb. 9 - LSU vs. Florida A&M, 1 p.m., SECN+
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.