Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A good Samaritan used the power of social media to track down the owner of a stolen pink purse. The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports that 23-year-old Saarah Yob of Florida, was on a trip to New Orleans to celebrate the College Football National Championship when her Michael Kors purse was stolen. James Elmes later found the purse, which still had her camera inside. He posted a photo from the camera onto Twitter, asking for help tracking her down. Within 16 hours and 800 retweets he was able to get in touch with her and eventually return the purse and camera.