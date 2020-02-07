KIRAN: Judge rules woman accused in connection with Dennis Perkins case cannot leave state

“The weight of this evidence and the mandatory life sentence upon conviction for this crime presents an obvious flight risk for this defendant. In addition, the defendant’s claim to living and working in North Carolina is suspect and causes and increased concern for locating her should she remove the court-ordered GPS device outside the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court. It should also be noted that, prior to obtaining the arrest warrant, the defendant failed to appear for a previously scheduled meeting on January 23, 2020 with the lead agent of the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation involved in this matter. She claimed, after the agreed upon time had passed, that she ‘counseled to have someone with her and promised to be in touch soon.’ Curtin then boarded a cruise ship but was arrested upon reentering the country.”