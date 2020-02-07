KIRAN: Judge rules woman accused in connection with Dennis Perkins case cannot leave state

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman accused of rape in an alleged incident with Dennis Perkins appeared in court Friday, Feb. 7 to ask that she be able to leave the state due to alleged threats made against her. A judge denied that request Friday, only allowing her to leave Livingston Parish.
Melanie Curtin was arrested as she got off of a cruise ship in New Orleans.
A bail bonds company put up a commercial property surety to post Curtin’s $350,000 bond. A condition of the bond is Curtin must wear GPS monitoring device.
Attorneys representing Curtin argued threats were made on Facebook, and Curtin would like to leave the state for safety reasons.
Records from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office show officials there reportedly gave Curtin permission to leave the state as long as she was present for her next court date of Mar. 12, however, the sheriff’s office does not have authority to make such a promise. Curtin was not required to call and advise of when she was leaving the state, according to the record.
According to court records filed by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Curtin and Perkins “sexually assaulted an adult victim who was clearly unconscious and unable to neither defend herself nor consent."
“The weight of this evidence and the mandatory life sentence upon conviction for this crime presents an obvious flight risk for this defendant. In addition, the defendant’s claim to living and working in North Carolina is suspect and causes and increased concern for locating her should she remove the court-ordered GPS device outside the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court. It should also be noted that, prior to obtaining the arrest warrant, the defendant failed to appear for a previously scheduled meeting on January 23, 2020 with the lead agent of the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation involved in this matter. She claimed, after the agreed upon time had passed, that she ‘counseled to have someone with her and promised to be in touch soon.’ Curtin then boarded a cruise ship but was arrested upon reentering the country.”
The judge did not believe there were any specific or credible threats made in a Facebook group called Livingston Rants and Raves. The judge also noted Curtin traveled on 14 cruises in the past two years and has a passport, which was a “concern.”
Curtin is accused of the first degree rape of an adult alongside Perkins on Nov. 8, 2014.
