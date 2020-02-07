Headwrapz United honors daughter’s legacy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Living with cancer is never easy, but one Lake Charles mom came up with a solution to help her daughter deal with the side effects of chemotherapy in style.
Lana Holland’s daughter, Lexi, was losing her hair.
“And so she got wigs, and hats, and we decided to do headwraps as well," Holland said. "She did wear them while she was at school and that helped out a lot.”
When Lexi passed away in 2016, Lana decided to honor her daughter’s life through her business, Headwrapz United.
“I know that if she was here, we would be doing this business together,” Holland said. “This would be her business, the Headwrapz United.”
Part of the proceeds of the Headwrapz and body butter that Holland sells go to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. Holland said her daughter is the reason she keeps on going.
“I’m doing it because of her and so that’s what brings me joy, brings me happiness," Holland said. “This particular venture for me is therapy, being able to sit or have somebody come in and pick out a headwrap and wrap their hair.”
Anyone interested in purchasing a headwrap in person can email info@headwrapzunited.com or call 337-660-3700.
