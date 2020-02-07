FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice sunny day today, a few clouds early Saturday with sunshine for the afternoon

As we go into the rest of the afternoon sunshine will continue to prevail with a few clouds passing by from time to time, with temperatures gradually dropping overnight. If you are heading out definitely take a jacket with you as you head out as temperatures drop into the middle and upper 50′s for us. We do remain dry for the majority of us overnight as we are tracking a upper level disturbance moving in from the west and that will bring a few clouds with it before sunrise and a few showers are possible a little farther south into Cameron, Jeff Davis, and Cameron parishes. They will be very far and few between and that will be out of here by the time the sun rises with lows starting out in the middle to upper 40′s. Saturday afternoon will be just perfect with sunshine and temperatures warming into the lower and middle 60′s, so any afternoon plans and into the evening will be just fine.