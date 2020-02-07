FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice sunny day today, a few clouds early Saturday with sunshine for the afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A very pleasant end to the work week as we have seen plenty of sunshine today and much warmer temperatures, which is a welcomed site for many of us.
As we go into the rest of the afternoon sunshine will continue to prevail with a few clouds passing by from time to time, with temperatures gradually dropping overnight. If you are heading out definitely take a jacket with you as you head out as temperatures drop into the middle and upper 50′s for us. We do remain dry for the majority of us overnight as we are tracking a upper level disturbance moving in from the west and that will bring a few clouds with it before sunrise and a few showers are possible a little farther south into Cameron, Jeff Davis, and Cameron parishes. They will be very far and few between and that will be out of here by the time the sun rises with lows starting out in the middle to upper 40′s. Saturday afternoon will be just perfect with sunshine and temperatures warming into the lower and middle 60′s, so any afternoon plans and into the evening will be just fine.
Sunday we will see sunshine will be around to start the day with temperatures starting out the day in the lower 50′s and we will warm up into the lower 70′s by the time we reach the afternoon. We will see southerly flow beginning to enter the region into the afternoon as well as increasing cloud cover through the afternoon, but we look to remain dry for the daylight hours as our next cold front is still back off to the west. Rain chances to begin to go up as we enter the nighttime hours of Sunday, so any plans you may have that are later, you’ll want to keep the rain jacket and umbrella handy. Rain chances are going to be going up quickly after midnight going into Monday and we could even see a few thunderstorms, no severe weather is anticipated at this time.
As we head into the new work week we can expect the rain chances to remain in place from Monday through Friday as we deal with round after round of rain moving through the area, with several systems pushing through as we have an active storm track. Temperatures to start the week are int the lower to middle 70′s for highs and lows in the lower 60′s. As we move into Wednesday cooler air works in and highs drop back into the middle to upper 60′s for highs and lows in the middle 50′s, with even some upper 40′s for lows as we end the work week. The bottom line for now is keep the umbrella and rain jacket handy all next week as we see plenty of rain chances, but also enjoy the weekend as there will be sunshine around.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
