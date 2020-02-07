FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry into the weekend, but rain returns for most of next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Waking up to a frosty morning here across Southwest Louisiana and even a light freeze underway for locations north of I-10 to start the morning. Give a little time to warm up the car and dress warmly as temperatures will eventually warm up into the 60s by this afternoon, so it will not feel as cold as Thursday by the afternoon.
Brilliant sunshine and low humidity make for a much-needed break from our yucky weather experienced most of the week with temperatures near seasonal averages for this time of year. If you’re planning to be outdoors after sunset, take a coat though as temperatures drop quickly under clear skies with morning lows on Saturday morning in the lower 40s.
The weekend starts off with sunshine for our Saturday with only a few clouds at times during the afternoon. The warm-up will be in full swing with afternoon highs on Saturday back up to 70 degrees. Lows Sunday morning will be milder in the 50s as clouds increase through the day. Showers return by Sunday evening which will kick off a very wet week ahead to start the new workweek.
The return of the subtropical jet stream and the southwesterly flow aloft will send a series of upper level disturbances across the area beginning with high rain chances on Monday. We’ll keep likely rain chances in the forecast as well for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with some indications though that it won’t be raining all day any of those days. The forecast will be challenging next week as timing these upper level disturbances in the extended period is all but impossible, so the best advice now is to just prepare for several rainy days next week.
By the end of next week a front should push through and give a break in the rain chances a bit by Friday and the following weekend, but the forecast that far out is made with low certainty based on computer model data available which advertise different solutions depending on which one you look at. Stay tuned for updates on next week’s rain chances. One thing that is for certain though is that temperatures will likely be much warmer with daily highs in the 70s most of next week, with a cooldown possible again by late next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.