FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry into the weekend, but rain returns for most of next week

By the end of next week a front should push through and give a break in the rain chances a bit by Friday and the following weekend, but the forecast that far out is made with low certainty based on computer model data available which advertise different solutions depending on which one you look at. Stay tuned for updates on next week’s rain chances. One thing that is for certain though is that temperatures will likely be much warmer with daily highs in the 70s most of next week, with a cooldown possible again by late next week.