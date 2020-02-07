Elton High School wins 2019 Sportsmanship Award

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - The Elton Indians were announced as winners of the 2019 Sportsmanship Award which is handed out by the Lake Charles Area Football Officials Association.
“It really means a lot to us to be able to receive this award,” Elton head coach Donald Bruchhaus said. “We try very hard to teach our kids how to act, how to behave, and how to handle adversity in different situations. To be able to get this award from the officials means a lot to us in those areas.”
Elton winning the award puts an end to East Beauregard’s streak as they won the last five Sportsmanship Awards dating back to 2014.
“They see how this pays off and that’s how life is,” Bruchhaus added. “They know how to act and do the right thing and they were rewarded for that today.”
