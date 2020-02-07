Burglars wreck vehicle in attempt to escape deputies in DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Two burglars wreck their vehicle in a ditch while attempting to flee from deputies.
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an in-progress burglary in the Lewis Cemetery Rd. area of DeRidder on Jan. 31.
The victim of the robbery found the two in his shed wearing masks. “One male struck the victim with a crowbar. Both suspects were armed with firearms, which were pointed at the victim,” says the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived the vehicle belonging to the two suspects was fleeing the scene. According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle then wrecked into a ditch on Lewis Cemetery Rd.
The driver, Corey Maddox, ran into the nearby woods to escape and the passenger, Cory Warren, was taken into custody at that time. Maddox was not located and arrested until Feb. 5.
Warren, of DeRidder, was arrested for unlawful use of body armor, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated burglary, and theft of a firearm. He is booked in the Beauregard Parish Jail.
Maddox, of DeRidder, was arrested for aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, theft of a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of Marijuana. He is booked in the Beauregard Parish Jail.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.