BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Evolution of Black Hair

If we take a look at the timeline of black hair in America, African-American hairstyles have always made a statement, whether intentional or not. From dreadlocks in the 1920s to Afros in the ’60s and ’70s - and we can’t forget the iconic Jerri Curl popularized by artists such as Prince and Michael Jackson – they are all symbols of racial pride. However, the quest for straight hair - championed by Madam C.J. Walker in the early 1900’s - is still evolving to this day.