Washington-Marion students upgrade local park through Tellurian’s Youth LEAD Program

The Jessie D. Clifton Community Center and Park has been in Lake Charles for almost 35 years. It was named after the first black female principal in Calcasieu Parish. She was principal at Washington Junior and Senior High School, now known as Washington-Marion High School. So when a group of Washington-Marion students joined Tellurian’s Youth LEAD Program and had to decide what project they wanted to do in their community, they said choice that was easy.