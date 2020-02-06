Vanderbilt baseball picked to win 2020 Southeastern Conference Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Vanderbilt University has been picked to win the 2020 Southeastern Conference Championship as voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches.
Vanderbilt garnered eight first place votes, Florida had two while Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia and Mississippi State each had one. The Commodores were predicted to win the SEC Eastern Division, while Arkansas was the favorite to win the SEC Western Division.
Since 1996, the SEC has named a regular season champion as well as a tournament champion. Prior to 1996, the tournament champion was considered the SEC champion.
Points were compiled on a descending basis for each division. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team, and each coach also voted for one team as an overall conference champion.
The 2020 regular season for SEC teams begins Feb. 14, with conference play set to begin March 13.
2020 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll
Eastern Division
1. Vanderbilt (9) - 87
2. Florida (3) - 77
3. Georgia (2) - 76
4. Tennessee - 50
5. South Carolina - 48
6. Missouri - 32
7. Kentucky - 22
Western Division
1. Arkansas (5) - 82
2. Mississippi State (4) - 73
T3. Auburn (2) - 67
T3. LSU (3) - 67
5. Texas A&M - 44
6. Ole Miss - 38
7. Alabama - 21
() - First place votes
SEC Champion: Vanderbilt (8), Florida (2), Arkansas (1), Auburn (1), Georgia (1), Mississippi State (1)
2020 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team
First Team
- C: Casey Opitz, Arkansas
- 1B: Cade Beloso, LSU*
- 1B: T.J. Collett, Kentucky*
- 2B: Justin Foscue, Mississippi State
- 3B: Austin Martin, Vanderbilt
- SS: Casey Martin, Arkansas
- OF: Daniel Cabrera, LSU
- OF: Alerick Soularie, Tennessee
- OF: Heston Kjerstad, Arkansas
- DH/UTL: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas
- SP: Emerson Hancock, Georgia
- SP: Asa Lacy, Texas A&M
- RP: Tyler Brown, Vanderbilt
Second Team
- C: Ty Duvall, Vanderbilt
- 1B: Josh Hatcher, Mississippi State*
- 1B: Rankin Woley, Auburn*
- 2B: Noah Campbell, South Carolina*
- 2B: Harrison Ray, Vanderbilt*
- 2B: Riley King, Georgia*
- 3B: Tyler Keenan, Ole Miss
- SS: Jordan Westburg, Mississippi State
- OF: Jud Fabian, Florida
- OF: Tyler Gentry, Alabama
- OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State*
- OF: Zach DeLoach, Texas A&M*
- DH/UTL: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
- SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt
- SP: Tanner Burns, Auburn
- RP: Cody Greenhill, Auburn
