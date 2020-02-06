SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 5, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 5, 2020
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | February 6, 2020 at 6:05 AM CST - Updated February 6 at 6:05 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 5, 2020.

Tabitha Renee Leger, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (6 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Michael Wayne Guillory, 66, Lake Charles: Failure to comply with provisions of supervised release.

William Dee Irwin III, 21, Iowa: Home invasion, aggravated second degree battery.

Michael Anthony Fontenot Jr., 27, Westlake: Contempt of court.

Hunter John David, 26, Gueydan: Contempt of court.

Klarens Michael Tatum, 29, Alexandria: Contempt of court.

Daniel Patrick Paturzo, 41, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.

David Paul Monceaux, 33, Iowa: Sexual battery; first-degree rape.

Justin Blake Kolb, 33, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI.

Scott Corey George, 39, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.

Dravin Jamar Edwards, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jennifer Renee Manuel, 39, Ragley: Contempt of court (4 charges); possession of stolen things under $1,000; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Sheena Marie Garvin, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of stolen things under $1,000; identity theft worth $1,000 or more; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.