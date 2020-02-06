“Strand Up” comedy show proceeds to help Jennings children with special needs

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A local organization is asking you to laugh for a cause this weekend.
“What more could a mother of a special needs child ask for?” Tina Vesey, mom to 18-year-old Angel, who has cerebral palsy, said. “It just melts my heart, makes my heart happy, because they [the kids] can see that they’re normal people. They’re not contagious, they’re just happy as they are.”
Vesey said Angel loves everything about Buddy Ball. This group partners students around the same age — one with special needs and and one without — for organized games and activities. Angel especially loves the running.
However, the current conditions of the field they plan on aren’t quite up to par for Angel’s needs, particularly when it rains.
“You can see there are wheelchair tracks with minimal rainfall today. So, while you could play a normal baseball game on this, rolling a wheelchair and other walking aids, they’re not very practical," Brandon Benoit, director of Jennings Parks and Recreation, said.
“On a rainy day it’s wet, and it’s very hard to get him to where he needs to go. You can’t really run on it especially if you’re in a wheelchair. Even if it’s dry, when they get to the bases you kind of get a bump, you might tip the wheelchair over. Or the buddies feel like they can’t go as fast,” Vesey said.
That’s why Dr. Scott Blanchard, the organizer behind Friend2Friend Buddy Ball, is organizing the “Strand Up” comedy show being held this Saturday at the Strand. He said the proceeds will help the organization build a new, handicap-accessible baseball field complete with turf and rubber pathways between bases. They hope to raise $5,000 but the field will ultimately cost about $50,000.
“Derrick Tennant is actually former minor league baseball player, I believe, who ended up with a condition where he lost the use of his left side and he has a sister with down syndrome and we service those individuals. So, he knew exactly where we were at," Blanchard said.
“It’s great and as a community — a small community coming together to support special needs kids? It makes a mother really proud," Vesey said.
Tickets for the event range from $25 to $100. If you can’t make it to the show, you can donate to the Johnnie Rose Foundation’s GoFundMe.
