Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying suspects in vehicle burglaries on La. 14 East in Iowa

The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying suspects in several vehicle burglaries in a neighborhood on La. 14 East in Iowa during the late-night hours of Feb. 4 into the early morning hours of Feb. 5. The suspects burglarized mostly unlocked vehicles, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Vincent asked anyone able to identify two of the suspects caught on surveillance to call the Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605. VCIU Detective Hollan Dyer is the lead investigator (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)