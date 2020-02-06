RoadRunner delivery app launches in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - RoadRunnerApp.com, a Louisiana-based app, has launched its new mobile app in the Calcasieu Parish market.
RoadRunner is hoping to “revolutionize the way people shop by offering same day delivery of retail items to customer’s doorsteps; including but not limited to carry-out food and groceries,” says president Brett McElwee, president of RoadRunnerApp.com.
According to the company, they can instantly deliver from any store or restaurant in those markets due to their unique business model.
Customers will place their orders with the restaurants or store directly and then use the RoadRunner app to set up delivery. There are currently more than seventy drivers in the market and the surrounding area.
Fees are calculated by mileage and they operate with no delivery boundaries.
“We are able to deliver our restaurant and retail partner’s products farther than our competitor’s boundaries, and we’re able to do it free of charge to the business owners. Our business model is different than what is currently out there and we think it’s a better opportunity for our business partners,” said McElwee.
The aims to expand its business model into neighboring states and beyond after they do so with Louisiana.
The app can be downloaded from RoadRunnerApp.com or from the Google Play store.
For more information, contact RoadRunnerApp.com at (337) 224-1078, or email at admin@roadrunnerapp.com
