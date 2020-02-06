Power partially down at Lake Arthur Elementary

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A transformer has gone down near Lake Arthur Elementary knocking out power to the school’s main building, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish School Board.
Crews are working on restoring power to the school and expect to have it running by 8:30 a.m. this morning.
School will remain open during this time though the School Board has issued an alert to parents encouraging them to make sure that their children have extra layers of clothing this morning.
The School Board will sent another alert to parents when the repairs are completed and power is restored to the main building.
