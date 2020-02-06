No. 18 LSU drops first SEC game of season with loss to Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE (WAFB) - No. 18 LSU dropped its first SEC game of the season with a loss to Vanderbilt, a team that had not won a league contest since March 2018.
The Tigers (17-5, 8-1 SEC) fell 99-90 to the Commodores (9-13, 1-8 SEC).
Trendon Watford led LSU in scoring with 26. Emmitt Williams was not far behind with 24. He recorded a double-double by pulling down 11 rebounds. Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart each added 15 points.
Saben Lee led Vandy with 33 points, while Maxwell Evans added 31.
The Tigers shot 46.8% from the field and 22.2% on 3-pointers. The Commodores, on the other hand, made 57.4% of their shots from the floor and were 40% from beyond the arc. LSU committed 10 turnovers to Vandy’s eight. The Tigers won on the boards with 38 rebounds to 30 by the Commodores.
The loss ended a 10-game win streak for LSU. The Tigers had won 24 of their last 26 conference games until running into a determined Commodores team.
LSU will next travel to Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 8 for another SEC showdown.
