LHSAA releases 2020 boys soccer playoff brackets

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA - The LHSAA released its 2020 boys soccer tournament brackets Tuesday. The championship matches will be held February 26-29 at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.
All brackets can be viewed on the LHSAA website. Local teams that made the cut and their first round match up are listed below.
Division I-
(17) Sulphur at (16) West Monroe - 2/8, 2:00 PM
Division II-
No local teams in the bracket
Division III-
(17) Leesville at (16) Sterlington- 2/8, 2:00 PM
(21) Pearl River at (12) St. Louis - 2/8, 3:00 PM
(19) Lutcher at (14) DeRidder - 2/8, 6:00 PM
Division IV-
No local teams in the bracket
