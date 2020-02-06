LHSAA releases 2020 boys soccer playoff brackets

By Brady Renard | February 6, 2020 at 2:50 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 3:06 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA - The LHSAA released its 2020 boys soccer tournament brackets Tuesday. The championship matches will be held February 26-29 at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.

All brackets can be viewed on the LHSAA website. Local teams that made the cut and their first round match up are listed below.

Division I-

(17) Sulphur at (16) West Monroe - 2/8, 2:00 PM

Division II-

No local teams in the bracket

Division III-

(17) Leesville at (16) Sterlington- 2/8, 2:00 PM

(21) Pearl River at (12) St. Louis - 2/8, 3:00 PM

(19) Lutcher at (14) DeRidder - 2/8, 6:00 PM

Division IV-

No local teams in the bracket

