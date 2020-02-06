19-year-old woman accused of forcing way into elderly couple’s home, stealing SUV

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 19-year-old Vinton woman is accused of forcing her way into the home of an elderly couple, then stealing their SUV.
Moeshay L. Janice has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of home invasion; carjacking and battery of the infirmed. Judge David Ritchie set her bond at $800,000.
A Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputy was working a traffic complaint around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, when an elderly man flagged him down near the intersection of La. 14 and 8th Street, said Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The man told the deputy that a woman - later identified as Janice - knocked on his door and asked for a ride to the hospital, Vincent said. While he was distracted, Janice grabbed his car keys and attempted to leave the residence. The man told the deputy he was able to get his keys back, but that Janice then pushed her way back into the home, knocking over an elderly woman, taking the keys to his wife’s SUV, then knocking him down when he tried to stop her. The man and woman received minor injuries.
Janice fled in his wife’s SUV, Vincent said.
Deputies began canvassing the area in an attempt to locate Janice, Vincent said. She was seen a short time later walking in the area and arrested.
The SUV was later located with the assistance of OnStar
