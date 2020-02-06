KIRAN: Zachary school teacher accused of sexual misconduct turns herself into parish prison

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Sources confirm Ellarea Silva, a teacher at Northwestern Middle School in Zachary, turned herself in to be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday, Feb. 6.
She will be charged with one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Additional charges may be pending.
A joint investigation between the Zachary Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was launched after accusations surfaced of an inappropriate relationship between Silva and a former student of the middle school.
The arrest report states Silva had sex with a 15-year-old.
Detectives learned Silva initiated contact with the teen by sending a message to his student email address using her school email address, the arrest report states. The two then began communicating using their personal email addresses. The detective wrote in the arrest document Silva and the student switched to personal email accounts, “so the school could not track their emails.”
Silva was accused by the detective of sending nude photographs and videos of herself to the student. Silva’s face was intentionally kept out of photographs and videos, the arrest document states.
The detective alleges in the arrest report Silva then exchanged text messages with the teen in which she indicated she wanted to have sex with him.
Silva began picking the teen up from his home in Zachary and bringing him to her home, the arrest report states. At one point, Silva was accused of giving the teen a pink e-cigarette vaping device which may have contained THC, the arrest report states.
Detectives learned Silva allegedly had sex with the teen eight or nine times during the summer months of 2019, according to the arrest report. Investigators also learned Silva’s child was allegedly at the home during each encounter, the arrest report states.
Silva was placed on leave from Northwestern Middle School Friday, Jan. 24.
Zachary Schools Superintendent Scott Devillier released the following statement:
“The Zachary Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office have been handling this investigation. Immediately, when it was brought to our attention, we reported it to law enforcement and placed the employee on administrative leave. No one is covering up anything, nor sweeping anything under the rug. We are following the law; and I am unable to comment beyond this information.”
The Zachary Police Department also released a statement, which can be read below:
"On 01/24/2020 the Zachary Police Department became aware of an allegation regarding the sexual abuse of a minor. An extensive joint investigation conducted by The Zachary Police Department and The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office followed. At the conclusion of this investigation, a warrant was drafted for the arrest of Northwestern Middle School teacher, Ella Silva. Probable cause was found and on 02/06/2020 Silva was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violating LA R.S. 14:81 Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile,14:80 Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, and 14:34:3 Oral Sexual Battery.
Detectives are requesting that parents of students who may have had contact with Silva talk to their children about their interactions with her and contact ZPD detectives at 225-654-9393 if they believe their child was victimized."
