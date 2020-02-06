King angry at CBS promo of interview questions about Bryant

King angry at CBS promo of interview questions about Bryant
This July 16, 2016 file photo shows "CBS This Morning" host Gayle King speaking at the 2016 Art For Life Benefit in Water Mill, N.Y. In the wake of a social media backlash, King says she is embarrassed and angry with how the network promoted part of her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie that concerned the late Kobe Bryant. A video clip distributed on CBS News' social media accounts, taken from a wide-ranging “CBS This Morning” interview that aired Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, focused on Leslie addressing a sexual assault charge that had been brought against Bryant and dismissed. In the interview, King asked Leslie whether Bryant's legacy had been complicated by the assault case. Leslie said it hasn't, and called on the media to be more respectful of Bryant's memory. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. (Source: Scott Roth/Invision/AP/Invision)
By DAVID BAUDER | February 6, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 3:40 PM

NEW YORK (AP) - CBS’ Gayle King says she’s angry that her network promoted her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie with a video clip that focused on questions about a sexual assault charge against Kobe Bryant.

King posted a video on Twitter in the wake of a social media backlash against her questioning.

Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash last month, had been charged with sexual assault in the early 2000s but the case was dismissed.

King asked Leslie whether that case complicated Bryant’s legacy.

Leslie answered that it hadn’t. King said sending out a clip just addressing those questions distorts her interview.

CBS says the excerpt did not reflect the nature and tone of the full interview.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.