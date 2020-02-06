Food Hall project delayed until Summer 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
A food hall, similar to the White Star Market in Baton Rouge, and St. Roch Market in New Orleans, was set to be built in Lake Charles just north of I-10, on Ryan Street, with its anticipated groundbreaking date set for July 2019.
“We have some creative financing that has taken time to search for and find, and then there’s just many details like architectural details, other developmental details, working with the city to make sure that we develop a project that the city would like to see and that works for us and our partners,” said project developer, Bob Holland.
The food hall will be in the once, Mayflower Moving Company building (124 N Ryan St.) and will be registered as a historic landmark.
“You’ve got to be very careful when you’re trying to utilize the tax credits as a part of your financing, to make sure you design things properly and that you have everything lined up,” Holland said.
They are hoping to have the groundbreaking by June 1.
“Our vision is still the same," Holland said. "We’re thinking it’s going to be Railroad Avenue Market, and the vision is still the same.”
The food hall will be completely built by early to mid 2021.
