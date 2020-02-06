FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain moves out early; briefly colder through Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the cold front well off to the east, temperatures have been tumbling over the past 12 hours or so across Southwest Louisiana with highs in the middle 70s yesterday now down into the 40s this morning as you head out the door for work and school. The last batch of rain is moving east of the area and will leave behind some clouds to begin the day.
Winds are also brisk, at times gusting to around 20 mph through the day today. Clouds should eventually give way to some sunshine by this afternoon, but likely not soon enough to warm temperatures out of the 40s for a lot of spots today. Lake Charles should get to around 50 or so this afternoon, but then quickly drop this evening after sunset.
By the time you wake up on Friday morning, temperatures will be into the low to middle 30s, with the possibility of a light freeze over our northern viewing area, so take precautions with plants and pets! Where temperatures stay above freezing, a frost will still be likely Friday morning for most all locations except along the coastline.
Thankfully we get a full day of sunshine for Friday which will give rise to temperatures in the 60s by afternoon with lows on Saturday morning not as frigid in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A few clouds begin to spread in on Saturday as a weak front moves into the state, never making all the way through Southwest Louisiana, but close enough to bring a slight chance of a shower.
Highs on Sunday are back into the 70s under mostly sunny skies. Rain quickly returns by late Sunday night into Monday as the active subtropical jet stream keeps our weather pattern unsettled most all of next week, meaning daily rain chances and warmer temperatures will be the rule!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
