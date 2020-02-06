FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly and breezy day, temperatures even cooler tonight as we clear out

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen very cool temperatures as well as breezy conditions, which has made it feel even cooler across the area. This will be continuing into the afternoon as we begin to clear out and temperatures fall into the overnight period.
Temperatures this afternoon have really struggled to warm as we have continued to see cloud cover for the majority of the day as well as strong northwesterly winds, which has been bringing in the colder air. As we have went through the afternoon a few peaks of sunshine have made an appearance and the clearing trend will continue as we go into the afternoon and overnight hours as we go from mostly cloudy, to mostly clear overnight. IF you have any evening plans definitely keep the coat handy as temperatures will be falling as we will drop into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s so very chilly out there, and models are still suggesting a little bit of a breeze, which will make it feel even cooler. Lows tonight will be colder than what we saw last evening as temperatures will be in the lower 30′s to middle 30′s, meaning frost is a good possibility for areas to the north of I-10 and in rural areas to the south of I-10 will stand a chance of seeing some patchy frost. It will depend on if the winds relax enough overnight, but nonetheless still plan accordingly for plants and pets.
Friday will be a much nicer day as we see plenty of sunshine throughout the area, which will help us to warm up as we go into the afternoon after a cold start to the day. Keep the jacket as you head off to the bus stop and off to work, and as we work into the late afternoon, you may still want a light jacket, but not as heavy as when we started the day off. Highs top off in the lower to middle 60′s and we begin to see a little moisture working its way back in to the region as head into Friday evening and Saturday. Friday evening plans will be just fine as we see clear skies across the area with a few clouds working in late in the evening and temperatures will be cool, but not too bad with a light jacket needed as temperatures drop into the middle and upper 50′s. Saturday looks to be a day filled with some sunshine as well as some clouds as an upper level disturbance moves in, at this time a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but for now we are keeping the forecast dry.
Into Sunday we begin to see moisture really begin to increase as well as temperatures beginning to warm into the lower 70′s once again, which will be a theme as we head into the first part of next week. Sunday remains dry during the daylight hours as of the latest modeling, but going into the overnight showers and a few thunderstorms become possible and the rain chances ramp up as we head into Monday. Next week like the last several features the chance of rain just about everyday so you will definitely want to have a umbrella for the majority of the week. As we get closer a better idea on the systems will take shape, but for now enjoy the rest of this week as we remain dry as well as a nice weekend ahead before an unsettled pattern returns.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
