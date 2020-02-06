FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly and breezy day, temperatures even cooler tonight as we clear out

Temperatures this afternoon have really struggled to warm as we have continued to see cloud cover for the majority of the day as well as strong northwesterly winds, which has been bringing in the colder air. As we have went through the afternoon a few peaks of sunshine have made an appearance and the clearing trend will continue as we go into the afternoon and overnight hours as we go from mostly cloudy, to mostly clear overnight. IF you have any evening plans definitely keep the coat handy as temperatures will be falling as we will drop into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s so very chilly out there, and models are still suggesting a little bit of a breeze, which will make it feel even cooler. Lows tonight will be colder than what we saw last evening as temperatures will be in the lower 30′s to middle 30′s, meaning frost is a good possibility for areas to the north of I-10 and in rural areas to the south of I-10 will stand a chance of seeing some patchy frost. It will depend on if the winds relax enough overnight, but nonetheless still plan accordingly for plants and pets.