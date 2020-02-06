Cowboys lose two straight as McNeese falls 69-62 at AMCC

After falling behind by seven with 11:03 to play, McNeese scored six straight to cut the deficit to 50-49 following two Baker free throws with 7:21 to play. The Islanders responded with a 10-0 run over the next 1:48, capped with a three-pointer by Smith to build a 60-49 advantage with 5:33 remaining. The lead climbed to 67-53 with 1:59 to go while the Cowboys ended the game on a 9-2 run.