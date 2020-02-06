Coach O recaps National Signing Day for LSU Tigers

Four-star wide receiver Alex Adams of South Pike in Magnolia, Miss. has officially signed with LSU. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver is ranked by 247Sports four-star prospect and top 10 recruit in the state of Mississippi. Adams helped guide South Pike to a 13-1 record in 2019 and a spot in the Class 4A South State semifinals. He finished the year with 34 catches for 859 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for 166 yards and two more scores. As a junior in 2018, Adams had 28 catches for 691 yards and 13 touchdowns. He logged 17 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns during the 2018 season. He was named to the Clarion Ledger’s annual Dandy Dozen team and also competed in the 2019 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.