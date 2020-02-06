Calcasieu deputy arrested and booked on first degree rape and sexual battery of juveniles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A Calcasieu corrections officer has been arrested and booked into the jail on seven counts of first-degree-rape and thirty counts of sexual battery of juveniles.
Thirty-three year old David Monceaux was booked into the Calcasieu Jail around six p.m. Wednesday. Sheriff Tony Mancuso says he had worked for the Sheriff’s Office for about two years.
Mancuso says the investigation started after a complaint that Monceaux had had inappropriate contact with juveniles.
Mancuso says the investigation is in its infancy. He says there are three children involved ranging in age from about four to ten years old.
The sheriff says they expect to obtain search warrants to determine if additional charges should be pursued. Mancuso says there’s no indication of other victims at this point.
At last word, no bond had been set for Monceaux.
