SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 4, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 4, 2020.
Alexis Renee Benoit, 22, Sulphur: First offense possession of stolen firearms; possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Justin Jerel Richmond, 31, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender (2 charges); first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); parole violation.
Desmond Damon Louis, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; obstruction of justice; first offense carrying of weapons; probation detainer.
Jaylon R. Achane, 22, Sulphur: Instate detainer.
James Era Eli Bankester, 41, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; vehicle not register; possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Elethus Brown, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
Dell Gale Nurse, 52, Longville: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Amberly Sanders Bonin, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.
Wilbert Cammile Moore Jr., 57, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; first degree vehicular negligent injuring.
Patingo Edith, 42, New Orleans: ARDC detainer.
Matthew James Paul Allen, 27, Leesville: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court.
Cody Adam Daigle, 28, Sulphur: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; burglary; contempt of court.
Jeffery Alan Nunez, 26, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $1,000; trespassing; child endangerment; cruelty to juveniles.
Gilbert Dwayne Brown, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; driver must be licensed.
Moe’Shay Lashawn Janice, 19, Vinton: Home invasion; battery of the infirm; car jacking; contempt of court.
Victor Manuel Colorbio, 35, Las Cruces, NM: Fourth offense DWI; careless operation.
Derek Ray Caldwell, 35, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; cruelty to juveniles; pornography involving juveniles.
Brandon Lee Menard, 30, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
John Eddie Johnson Sr., 48, Iowa: Contempt of court; resisting an officer.
Martin William Pomes Jr., 21, Sulphur: Attempted armed robbery.
Ryan Thomas Lebleu, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; battery.
Candice Nicole Smith, 30, Jennings: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer.
Nicholas Raymond Jacobs, 18, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Chester Wayne Johnson, 36, Westlake: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.
