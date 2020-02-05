NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southwest Louisiana 2020 athletes sign letters of intent

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - High school athletes are putting their college commitments in writing today.
Today is National Signing Day, the day when recruits around the country sign letters of intent to play college athletics.
Locally, several athletes have already signed letters of intent, although more are expected to do so.
Here is a list of reported national signing day commitments:
FOOTBALL:
Efosa Evbuomwan, Leesville; Lamar
Wesley Willis, Rosepine; McNeese
James Christy Jr., LaGrange; Millsaps College
Tyric Davis, LaGrange; Arkansas Baptist
Jadon Johnson, St. Louis; Wayne State College
Charles Drost, St. Louis; LSU (preferred walk-on)
Jacob Humphrey, Sam Houston; Tyler Junior College
Luke Doucet, Iota; Arkansas-Monticello
Wyatt Shuff, Iota; Louisiana College
Cornell Brown, Oakdale; Highland CC
Early signees (December 18)
Hunter Brown, Barbe; Air Force
Jerren Gilbert, Sam Houston; Louisiana Tech
VOLLEYBALL:
Alania Bartie, Sam Houston; Centenary
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.