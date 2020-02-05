NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Southwest Louisiana 2020 athletes sign letters of intent

LaGrange’s James Christy Jr. (Millsaps) and Tyric Davis (Arkansas Baptist) signed their LOI on National Signing Day. (Source: KPLC)
By Brady Renard | February 5, 2020 at 2:47 PM CST - Updated February 5 at 2:48 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - High school athletes are putting their college commitments in writing today.

Today is National Signing Day, the day when recruits around the country sign letters of intent to play college athletics.

Locally, several athletes have already signed letters of intent, although more are expected to do so.

Here is a list of reported national signing day commitments:

FOOTBALL:

Efosa Evbuomwan, Leesville; Lamar

Wesley Willis, Rosepine; McNeese

James Christy Jr., LaGrange; Millsaps College

Tyric Davis, LaGrange; Arkansas Baptist

Jadon Johnson, St. Louis; Wayne State College

Charles Drost, St. Louis; LSU (preferred walk-on)

Jacob Humphrey, Sam Houston; Tyler Junior College

Luke Doucet, Iota; Arkansas-Monticello

Wyatt Shuff, Iota; Louisiana College

Cornell Brown, Oakdale; Highland CC

Early signees (December 18)

Hunter Brown, Barbe; Air Force

Jerren Gilbert, Sam Houston; Louisiana Tech

VOLLEYBALL:

Alania Bartie, Sam Houston; Centenary

