Medicaid recipients upset about unexpected deductions in Social Security checks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Seniors at Tower Oaks apartment complex panicked about being kicked off Medicaid a couple of weeks ago and were assured the problem was being taken care of.
But the monthly Social Security checks have arrived and the fix apparently did not take:
Sixty-eight year old Jeannette Richard says she was assured by an advocate at her healthcare clinic that her Medicaid issues were resolved, but her Social Security check was docked about $300 anyway.
“I just don’t know how this can be done to a person. We are older, we are ill. We need better than this,” she said, wiping away tears.
The $300 was deducted to pay for Medicare premiums normally paid by Medicaid for low income people who qualify. Richard says it means she can’t go to the doctor or afford her medicine again.
“The deductible for my doctor last month was $145. I don’t even have that for food for a month. I couldn’t do that so i couldn’t see my doctor. And I couldn’t get my medication,” she said.
And Tower Oaks Manager Shelly Young says others who met with Medicaid team members January 24th are still having problems.
“People came downstairs weeping and crying because their’s was supposed to have been taken care of. We thought it was going to be taken care of and then when people started getting their checks yesterday, they were $145 to $300 short on their checks because the problem had not been taken care of," said Young.
And the problems are not limited to residents at Tower Oaks.
Fifty-one year old Scott Heidenreich in Iowa is disabled. He says Social Security notified him he’s been kicked off Medicaid and will now have to pay his own Medicare premiums.
“Basically, in March, I’m going to have almost no money because of the state not filing the proper paperwork or sending out notifications or any information from the state whatsoever. Going to be lucky to have any bills or let alone, pay my bills,” said Heidenreich.
Part of the problem, he says, is that he was never notified by Medicaid and so, never had the option to cancel Medicare to prevent his deductions to his check. So, his March check will be docked for two months coverage he would have cancelled, if Medicaid had provided timely notice to him. As yet, Heidenreich says he has not received any notice from Medicaid.
Heidenreich says he is giving up on receiving health care anymore.
A spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Health says they are aware of the situation and are looking into cases individually to reach a resolution.
The spokesperson says they encourage every person who thinks they are eligible for Medicaid and having an issue, to contact the Health Department directly.
Again, a Health Department spokesperson said they think some problems are related to Medicaid recipients receiving letters and not responding as requested. "It is necessary to respond to maintain coverage, " said Alyson Neel, department spokesperson.
However, Medicaid recipients we spoke to deny ignoring letters from the state. In some cases, recipients’ adult children take care of their mail.
“Medicaid is available to answer your questions from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday," she said.
A toll free number is 1-888-342-6207 or email MyMedicaid@la.gov
