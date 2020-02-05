LEGAL CORNER: What’s the “Bergeron Standard” in child custody cases?

ANSWER: It’s NOT a good idea to try to do your own will. In Louisiana, wills (called testaments) are very specific to form. CC Art. 1573 expressly says that the formalities prescribed for execution of a testament must be observed or the testament is absolutely null. One small mistake can invalidate an entire will. Wills should not be attempted without the advises of a lawyer. There are only two types of wills in Louisiana, notarial and oleographic. (CC Art 1574) The notarial will is more common. It is usually prepped by a lawyer. It must be witnessed and notarized, and it must contain certain language. (CC art. 1576) An olographic will is one that is entirely in the handwriting of the testator and dated and signed at the end. Nothing can appear on the will other than the testators handwriting and it must be signed at the end. (CC art 1575). Besides the form, the provisions in the will should be reviewed by an experienced attorney to make sure that the testator’s goals will be achieved.