Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-UNIVERSITY-SHOOTING-TEXAS
Man arrested in slaying of 2 sisters at Texas dormitory
COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Officials said Tuesday that a man was arrested in the fatal shooting at a university dormitory in Texas of a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend and her sister and the wounding of a 2-year-old. Texas A&M University-Commerce said 21-year-old Jacques Dshawn Smith was arrested on a capital murder charge in the shooting deaths Monday of 19-year-old Deja Matts and 20-year-old Abbaney Matts. Officials say Smith is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of Abbaney Matts, whose son was injured in the shooting. Deja Matts was a freshman at the university but neither Smith nor Abbaney Matts attended the school.
TEXAS GIRL-LIFE SUPPORT
Texas court holds hearing on fight over baby's life support
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — An appeals court heard arguments Tuesday in the case of a Texas mother who does not want a hospital to end life-sustaining treatment for her 1-year-old daughter. Texas' Second Court Court of Appeals in Fort Worth is considering the case after a lower court said Cook Children's Medical Center could remove Tinslee Lewis from life support. The appeals court has said the child will remain on life support until it makes a final ruling. The hospital's doctors have said Tinslee is in pain and will never recover. Her mother, Trinity Lewis, has said she doesn't think Tinslee is suffering.
SUSPECTED NEO-NAZI-GUN PLEA
Suspected neo-Nazi pleads guilty to gun crime in West Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A suspected neo-Nazi faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Texas to a gun charge. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that 23-year-old Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance. The charge arose from his arrest during a November traffic stop in Post, Texas. Officers found in the car three assault-style rifles, a pistol, assorted ammunition, a small canister of marijuana and a vial of THC oil. Prosecutors said Bruce-Umbaugh, in monitored jailhouse telephone conversations, declared himself a Nazi affiliated with the AtomWaffen Division, a neo-Nazi hate group.
AP-US-OFFICER-CHARGED-WOMAN-KILLED
Dallas officer's assault trial begins in fatal 2017 shooting
DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Dallas police officer was "totally unjustified" when he shot a dozen times into a car, killing a 21-year-old woman. Christopher Hess appeared in court Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant in the 2017 death of Genevive Dawes. He faces up to life in prison if convicted. Prosecutors portrayed the 42-year-old officer's actions as unreasonable during opening arguments. WFAA-TV reports that defense lawyers said Dawes was "armed, aggressive and unwilling to be arrested" on the night she died. They say Hess will testify. He was indicted in 2017 and later fired for violating department policy.
LIFETOUCH-FACILITY CLOSING
School portrait service closing Virginia facility
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Lifetouch, the brand known for its school portraits services, plans to close its Chesapeake production facility by the end of the summer. The Virginian-Pilot reports approximately 170 workers will be affected by the shutdown. A spokeswoman for Shutterfly, the online photo developing site that owns Lifetouch, said equipment and volumes of portrait packages from school picture days stored at the Chesapeake plant will be moved to a new production hub in Texas. the company’s announcement that it would close production plants in Tennessee, California, Minnesota and Illinois. Lifetouch will still have facilities in Nevada, Indiana, Ohio and Winnipeg, Canada.
UNIVERSITY SHOOTING-TEXAS
2 women killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory
COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Officials say two women were killed and a child was wounded in a shooting at a dormitory at a university in Texas. A recommendation for students and employees to shelter in place was lifted early Monday afternoon at Texas A&M University-Commerce, and police said there appeared to be no other threats. Officials have not identified the suspected shooter. University police Chief Bryan Vaughn said officers responding to a call at about 10:17 a.m. found two dead women at Pride Rock residence hall. He said a boy about 2 years old was taken to a local hospital. He was in stable condition.
CHINA OUTBREAK-AIR CHINA
Air China seeks to pare US routes due to virus outbreak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Air China wants to reduce flights to the U.S. and operate flights between two pairs of American cities — that's unusual for a foreign airline. The airline cites a decline in travel between China and the United States due to the coronavirus outbreak. The state-owned Chinese airline wants to fly from Beijing to Los Angles and on to San Francisco, and also from Beijing to New York and then Washington. It would fly both routes in the reverse directions too. Air China says it won't seek to board new passengers for the legs between U.S. cities. A request like that would draw protests from U.S. airlines.
ANIMAL PROTEST-SOCIAL MEDIA
Texas A&M settles lawsuit claiming school hid Facebook posts
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M University has settled a lawsuit with animal rights activists who claimed the 65,000-campus silenced their First Amendment rights online. The lawsuit in 2018 by the People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals escalated long-running protests over animal research at Texas A&M. The school admitted no wrongdoing while saying it won't create Facebook filters to block comments from PETA supporters. Courts are increasingly grappling with the First Amendment freedoms on social media. Last year, a court ruled that President Donald Trump couldn't silence his critics on Twitter.
OIL SPILL-TEXAS
Oil spill contained in bay on eastern outskirts of Houston
BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a 630-gallon oil spill in a bay on the eastern outskirts of Houston is contained and being cleaned. Coast Guard Petty Officer Paige Hause said Monday the mile-long spill occurred Saturday at Baytown from a wellhead that was closed in 1980s and it's unclear who the owner is. Hause says an absorbent material has been spread along the shoreline and vacuum truck is recovering the oil as it emerges in order to keep the oil out of the Houston Ship Channel. Hause says the spill is not considered large.
OIL-WELL-BLOWOUT-TEXAS
3rd worker dies of injuries from Texas oil well blowout
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — A third worker has died of injuries from a Central Texas oil well blowout. A spokesman for Chesapeake Energy says in a statement the company is “deeply saddened" by the worker's death. Spokesman Gordon Pennoyer did not say when the worker died. Pennoyer says the blowout happened Wednesday afternoon while a crew was replacing drilling hardware near Deanville, Texas. One worker was killed outright, while another died at a hospital on Thursday. The condition of another injured worker was not immediately known. No identities have been released.