La. Tech looks to extend streak vs WKU

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hilltoppers have allowed just 69.6 points per game to conference opponents so far. That's an improvement from the 73.7 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DAQUAN: DaQuan Bracey has connected on 50.6 percent of the 87 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 16 over the last three games. He's also converted 49 percent of his foul shots this season.