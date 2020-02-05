Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 17 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 120-108. Khris Middleton scored 20 for the Bucks. Milwaukee led by 19 points in the third quarter before holding off a Pelicans rally in the fourth. Brandon Ingram scored 32 points and Zion Williamson had 20 for the Pelicans. New Orleans briefly got as close as seven twice in the fourth quarter before the Bucks stemmed the tide and improved to 20-4 away from home this season.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Samir Doughty scored 23 points, including hitting two free throws in the final seconds of overtime, and No. 11 Auburn edged Arkansas 79-76, overcoming a 40-point game by Mason Jones. Arkansas led 65-54 at the 5:59 mark on a Jalen Harris dunk, but the Tigers closed on a 15-4 run to force the extra period.Jones had scored over 30 points in three straight games.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — John Fulkerson scored a career-high 22 points, Jordan Bowden had 20 and Tennessee rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Alabama 69-68. The Volunteers snapped a three-game losing streak and contained one of the nation's top scoring teams, getting big plays in the final seconds from Santiago Vescovi. They trailed by 39-24 late in the first half before working their way back into the game.It was the biggest deficit Tennessee has overcome in a win since rallying from 16 points down in a 2017 victory over the Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama plans to honor its first African American scholarship athlete, Wendell Hudson. Hudson's No. 20 jersey will become the first to hang in the rafters at Coleman Coliseum. The ceremony will be held at halftime of Alabama's basketball game with LSU on Feb. 15.Hudson's jersey number will still be in circulation.A scholarship has also been endowed in his honor. Crimson Tide uniforms will sport a WH patch for the rest of the winter and sprint sport seasons. Hudson averaged 19.0 points and 12.9 rebounds during his Alabama career and was the Southeastern Conference player of the year in 1973.