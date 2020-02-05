Ga. State looks to sweep La.-Lafeyette

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Ragin' Cajuns have given up only 70.8 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 78.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: Kane Williams has connected on 37.8 percent of the 82 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 23 over the last five games. He's also converted 73.7 percent of his free throws this season.