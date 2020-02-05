FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong cold front brings storms and a big temperature drop

The rain we see on Thursday will be mainly during the early morning hours with any showers tapering off by noon, and it will be a cold rain at that with temperatures in the 40s. No wintry weather though of Southwest Louisiana, as temperatures won’t be quite cold enough for anything but rain, and conditions to quickly improve by Thursday afternoon as some sunshine breaks out to end the day. You’ll need the heavier coats though as highs only reach the lower 50s.