FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong cold front brings storms and a big temperature drop

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Conditions begin on a very warm and muggy note this morning with patchy areas of fog as temperatures begin in the 60s for the commute. While you won’t necessarily be battling much rain early on, storms will likely quickly begin moving into the area by mid-morning and through the early afternoon.
A strong cold front on the way by late-afternoon will continue its push through East Texas and northwestern Louisiana this morning before advancing through Southwest Louisiana through the late-afternoon to early evening hours. Ahead of the front, scattered thunderstorms will be capable of strong wind gusts and even large hail which will be the primary threats, although an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out in storms that form.
The threat of severe weather will be noticeably greater from Lafayette and eastward later today as storms ramp up in intensity east of our area. We’ll likely see a second round of scattered rain and storms later this afternoon along the actual cold front. Temperatures top out in the 70s ahead of the front, but quickly drop into the 40s behind the front this evening with yet a third wave of rain moving through behind the front after midnight.
While the severe weather threat today will be very low in Southwest Louisiana, it’s still a good idea to stay weather aware and a good way to do that is by downloading the KPLC weather app if you haven’t already done so, and make sure to have your severe weather alerts turned on in the app settings.
The rain we see on Thursday will be mainly during the early morning hours with any showers tapering off by noon, and it will be a cold rain at that with temperatures in the 40s. No wintry weather though of Southwest Louisiana, as temperatures won’t be quite cold enough for anything but rain, and conditions to quickly improve by Thursday afternoon as some sunshine breaks out to end the day. You’ll need the heavier coats though as highs only reach the lower 50s.
The weekend isn’t looking too bad as temperatures quickly rebound to near 70 by afternoon. Meanwhile, a weak front moving through Saturday doesn’t look like much of a rainmaker for the area but will slightly drop temperatures again on Sunday with highs back in the 60s and lows in the 40s. A warmer and rainier pattern returns again by early next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
