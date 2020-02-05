FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers through the evening, temperatures are falling overnight

We do begin to see a warm up as we head into Friday as we see more sunshine and that will allow us to warming into the lower to middle 60′s and we remain dry for the end of the week, so any evening plans you may have Friday look just fine. We being to see an increase in moisture as we head into the weekend and the return of southerly flow, which will help us stay warmer overnight and keep lows in the lower 50′s. An upper level disturbance will move through the region on Saturday and depending on how much moisture is in the area we may see a few showers popping up across the area. The big question remains how much moisture is in place as it does move through and as we get closer we will get a better idea on that. Temperatures over the weekend though do make a run for the 70 mark and that trend continues into next week.