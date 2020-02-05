FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers through the evening, temperatures are falling overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We saw a few showers and thunderstorms earlier especially north of I-10, but the bigger story now turns to temperatures falling through the evening.
Earlier we saw a few showers and storms moving through areas to the north, some which produced hail and some strong gusty winds. As we are going through the rest of the evening we can expect the shower and thunderstorm chances to continue to decrease overtime, with the bigger weather story turning to temperatures falling, which has already begun. Temperatures currently range from the upper 40′s and lower 50′s for the areas to the north and west to middle and upper 60′s the farther east you go. The front is moving through the area as we speak and through the rest of the evening temperatures will be falling into the lower 50′s and into the 40′s. A few showers can’t be ruled out as we head into the overnight hours, but no severe weather is expected. Grab the jacket as you head out in the morning because it will be very chilly, as lows bottom out in the lower 40′s.
As for our Thursday we can expect to see our highs actually occurring around midnight or just after in the early morning hours, which will be in the lower 50′s to upper 40′s. Definitely keep the coat handy as it will be a cool and breezy day across Southwest Louisiana. We may see a few breaks in the clouds tomorrow afternoon that allow us to see some sunshine and briefly hit the lower 50′s once again, but for the majority of us especially to the north we will remain in the 40′s during the daylight hours. As we head into the overnight and evening we will definitely feel the chill in the air as we will be even colder as we see lows in the middle to upper 30′s.
We do begin to see a warm up as we head into Friday as we see more sunshine and that will allow us to warming into the lower to middle 60′s and we remain dry for the end of the week, so any evening plans you may have Friday look just fine. We being to see an increase in moisture as we head into the weekend and the return of southerly flow, which will help us stay warmer overnight and keep lows in the lower 50′s. An upper level disturbance will move through the region on Saturday and depending on how much moisture is in the area we may see a few showers popping up across the area. The big question remains how much moisture is in place as it does move through and as we get closer we will get a better idea on that. Temperatures over the weekend though do make a run for the 70 mark and that trend continues into next week.
As we head later into Sunday and into the new work week we will see moisture levels increasing and will be couple with an upper level disturbance which will kick off showers and storms late Sunday evening into the beginning of the new work week, so yet another rainy week ahead. For now keep the coat handy for tomorrow and enjoy the nice end to the week.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.