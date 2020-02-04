Vietnam Veteran urges others to participate in National Veterans Creative Arts Competition.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Vietnam Veteran Bill Elliott is a sculptor, painter, photographer, writer and the list goes on.
Last year, Elliot won a national veteran’s arts competition.
He plans to enter again this year, hoping other vets will too.
If you've ever been to the Central Library on Ernest Street in Lake Charles, perhaps you've seen “Invasive Species.”
That’s the name Elliot gives to his sculpture on loan here.
At first glance, you see a fish: the eyes, fin, tail, bones.
Yet look again: a creature kind of shaped like the Pac man character, from the old video game, swallows a smaller fish. It’s a fish that to Elliott might represent a smaller market or industry.
"This could be for instance a very large company consuming the markets of a small company," said Elliott.
There's a National Veterans Creative Arts Competition which, last year, Elliott won first place and a gold medal, with a work called "Alas Curiosity." It’s a lino cut print inspired by a small child scolded for touching something on a shelf:
“And the child just looked crushed. I just was really troubled by the little child, as a matter of fact, I quietly said to the child after waiting about a minute, I said, ‘Hey, you’re just doing your job and your job is to learn about everything you can," said Elliott. He admits strong feelings are important to developing art.
The 76-year-old says creating art can be helpful to veterans, especially those trying to heal.
"They are veterans who are often wounded, who often have PTSD, psychological problems and the whole gamut,” said Elliott.
He hopes to encourage other veterans in treatment at a VA facility to enter the contest for which he won a trip to the veterans’ art festival.
"In my cases it was in Kalamazoo, Michigan. We were treated like royalty," said Elliott.
"The festival is packed solid with workshops with various artists and stuff so it's a wonderful learning opportunity," he said.
So, they offer learning, especially valuable to Elliott, who at 76-years-old is still in pursuit of an endless list of creative works to express.
For more information on how to participate in the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition call Cheryl Corbit, art therapist, at 713-791-1414 extension 23414. She can provide a list of categories and entry information, but their flyer indicates the competition includes art, creative writing, dance, drama and music.
VA medical facilities use the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover form and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.
