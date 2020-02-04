UofSC Aiken student found shot to death in car

A 20-year-old student at UofSC Aiken was found shot to death in a car off Talatha Church Road. (Source: WRDW)
By Laurel Mallory | February 4, 2020 at 2:15 PM CST - Updated February 4 at 3:06 PM

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - A student at the University of South Carolina Aiken was found shot to death Tuesday morning, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

The coroner identified the victim as Jeremiah Duncan, 20, of Beech Island.

Deputies said a call came in just before 8 a.m. after a resident found a car on the side of Gunter Road, off Talatha Church Road.

That’s when they found Duncan’s body.

Investigators ruled his death a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

The university’s Communication Department tweeted Duncan was a sophomore communication major.

“Our department is mourning,” the tweet read. “To reach out to the USC Aiken Counseling Center, located in B&E 126, or via phone: 803-641-3609.”

UofSC Aiken officials released the following statement:

“News like this is very difficult for all of us in a close-knit campus community like USC Aiken. Counselors are standing by to support our students, faculty and staff and provide grief counseling,” Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan said. “Our first priority at this moment is to extend our sympathy and condolences to Jeremiah’s family and friends. We will keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

